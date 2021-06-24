 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $85,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $85,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $85,000

If you are looking for a nice home in a nice area look no further. This 3bd 1Bth is just minutes from downtown Orangeburg. It has hardwood floors in a large portion of the home and in the bedrooms. This home would make a great home for a first time buyer or a forever home. It is priced to sell and is a must see.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News