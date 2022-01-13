Attention Investors - Great Fixer Upper! Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Can be a great rental property by utilizing each bedroom for a renter and using spacious kitchen and living room as common area. Fenced backyard. Close to downtown colleges. Property sold in "AS IS" condition.
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $82,830
