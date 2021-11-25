All brick home on corner lot within minutes of town with lots of potential to make this your Home Sweet Home! Lush landscaping with fenced in rear yard for those great get togethers. Do Not miss out!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $80,900
