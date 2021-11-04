 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $80,000

  • Updated
Welcome to your new home. This home would be great as an investment property or a primary residence. OWNER FINANCING AVAILABLE. Situated on a spacious corner lot, this home is yours for the taking. Special features include a front porch and a large backyard that is great for social gatherings. Located close to shopping, dining, the interstate, and the university. Owner financing available. This home is a must see!

