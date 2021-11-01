Welcome to your new home. Situated on a spacious corner lot, this home is yours for the taking. Special features include a front porch and a large backyard that is great for social gatherings. This home would be great as an investment property or a primary residence. Located close to shopping, dining, the interstate, and the university. This home is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $80,000
