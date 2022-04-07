Great opportunity for a first-time home buyer or investor. Home needs a little TLC. Large corner lot with back yard with includes a outdoor kennel for the animal lover. Property being sold strictly AS-IS. Seller will make no repairs for any and all inspections. Call or text (843) 425-8444 to schedule a showing.
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $79,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman was found dead and a man injured inside their Rail Street home in Bowman early Sunday morning, according to an Orangeburg County Sheri…
A 35-year-old Orangeburg woman pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the May 20, 2020, shooting death of 33-year-old John Hubbard.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Report says teen medivacked after beating; father facing drug trafficking, assault charges
A 47-year-old Norway man is accused of beating one of his sons until the child lost consciousness on Sunday, according to an Orangeburg County…
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A 19-year-old man accused of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct has been violating the terms of his house arrest, according to…
Storms rolled through The T&D Region on Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, spawning tornadoes in Orangeburg and Bamberg counties.
Large, extremely dangerous tornado in Allendale area; warning issued for Bamberg, Orangeburg counties
The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a tornado warning for southern Bamberg County and south central Orangeburg County until 5 p.m.
Kevin Crosby will not be returning as head coach of the Orangeburg-Wilkinson football team after resigning from the position Friday.
Investigators are seeking a motorist who allegedly urinated on a church’s doors Sunday after driving over the grass and onto the property, acc…
Orangeburg County