 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $79,900

Great opportunity for a first-time home buyer or investor. Home needs a little TLC. Large corner lot with back yard with includes a outdoor kennel for the animal lover. Property being sold strictly AS-IS. Seller will make no repairs for any and all inspections. Call or text (843) 425-8444 to schedule a showing.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News