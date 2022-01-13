 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $79,900

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $79,900

2 or 3 bedroom home, 1 large bath that could be separated into 2 baths. Home refurbished, freshly painted inside. Power washed and painted outside, triple detached garage with 12 X 20 workshop and 2 lean-tos all wired. Installed central HVAC, small spring fed pond with fish. Home rewired and plumbing redone.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News