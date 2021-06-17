Ideal investment property. Close to college with great potential to generate income. This Brick home, with hardwood floors, is a must-see 3 bedroom 1 bath. Convenient location to stores, shops, and restaurants.
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $77,900
