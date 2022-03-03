 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $75,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $75,000

Handyman Special! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Brick Ranch home with tons of Potential! Home is ready for your touch and renovations to make this home or an investment property! Decent size yard for entertaining! Being sold as-is, where is.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News