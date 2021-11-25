Beautiful gem located in the heart of Orangeburg with so much charm! This 3Bd, 1Ba has so much potential with 3 fireplaces and original hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Being sold AS IS!! Great investment property or make your own! Near shopping, restaurants and colleges. Come see today and put your own personal touch on this beauty!! Make an offer today!!
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $74,900
