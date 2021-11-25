 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $74,900

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $74,900

Beautiful gem located in the heart of Orangeburg with so much charm! This 3Bd, 1Ba has so much potential with 3 fireplaces and original hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Being sold AS IS!! Great investment property or make your own! Near shopping, restaurants and colleges. Come see today and put your own personal touch on this beauty!! Make an offer today!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News