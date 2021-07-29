 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $69,900

Spacious brick home with lots of possibilities. Formal areas. House sold strictly "As-Is". Lots and lots of stuff inside! Will be cleaned out prior to closing or negotiable.

