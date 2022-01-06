3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $65,000

: Investor Alert! If you are in the market for a fixer upper, we have the perfect opportunity for you in Orangeburg! Brick Ranch offering 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, over 1100 sq. ft. of living space, and a large 1/2-acre lot! Some preparations were started to renovate but home was never finished. Home offers spacious living room area, eat in kitchen, master has a 1/2 bath, and yard is completely fenced in! Schedule a showing today before this opportunity passes you by! Purchased AS IS.