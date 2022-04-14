 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $62,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $62,000

595 Stanley Street consist of 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and is 1099 square feet. This home sits on 0.46 of an acre and was built in 1975. Currently rented, this property requires a 24 hour notice to be seen. Purchase as as investment property and let remaining long term tenant stay or this could be a primary home. Call for a private showing today!

