You do NOT want to miss this COMPLETELY renovated manufactured home on OVER half an acre! New flooring, new light fixtures/fans, new countertops, new cabinetry, bathroom has been completely upgraded, freshly painted interior and exterior, new windows, custom made shutters, new skirting...the list goes on! Schedule your showing TODAY!
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $59,900
