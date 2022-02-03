 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $59,900

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $59,900

You do NOT want to miss this COMPLETELY renovated manufactured home on OVER half an acre! New flooring, new light fixtures/fans, new countertops, new cabinetry, bathroom has been completely upgraded, freshly painted interior and exterior, new windows, custom made shutters, new skirting...the list goes on! Schedule your showing TODAY!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News