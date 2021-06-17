 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $54,000

Investors Special!!!! Calling all investors!!! What a great investment property for a flip or a potential rental home. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is waiting for someone to unlock its potential. This home has a new roof and new windows. AS IS !!! The Seller is also leaving some of the building materials to finish the repairs in the interior. Schedule your private showing today!!!

