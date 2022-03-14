 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $52,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $52,000

What a great home for a first-time home buyer or an investor!!!! With a little TLC this home will be move in ready. This property is located in walking distance to South Carolina State and Claflin University. Don't miss out on this great opportunity. This property is being sold as is. Contact me today for your private showing.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News