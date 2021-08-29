 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $475,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $475,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $475,000

Over 15 Acres Just outside of City Limits and a Beautiful Home that offers Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Spectacular Kitchen featuring Island, Gas Range, and Plenty of Seating & Storage, Formal Dining, and an Amazing Owner Suite and Bath. The Outdoor Entertaining area offers Covered and Open Patio and Cooking Area

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News