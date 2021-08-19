Exceptional opportunity for the savvy investor. Bring your contractor! Renovation needed! Practically on the campus of South Carolina State University. Rental demand should be immediate! SOLD-STRICTLY-AS-IS!
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $43,900
