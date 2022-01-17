3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $42,000

Investor Alert! 2003 Manufactured home offering 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, over 1500 sq ft, on a .34-acre lot. Perfect flip opportunity! PURCHASED AS_IS, WHERE IS! Cash transaction only. Property was purchased at a tax auction. Deed will transfer to the new buyer via a quit claim deed. Buyers are encouraged to consult a legal professional for full details about purchasing a quit claim deed property. Buyer to perform their own due diligence in reference to zoning, schools, taxes, etc.