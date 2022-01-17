3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $399,999

AGENT OWNED.
A 25-year-old Orangeburg man has been identified as the person who died in a motel parking lot just after 1 a.m. Sunday.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A 20-year-old Bamberg man is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl and recording it, according to Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office warrants.
Authorities are working to identify the man shot and killed in a motel parking lot just after 1 a.m. Sunday.
The T&D Region could see a half-inch of snow this weekend.
The U.S. Department of Labor says it recovered $16,127 from a Cope cotton gin.
Various parts of Orangeburg lost power on Thursday, making it a little more difficult to navigate the city’s streets.
Officials say the company did not purchase the property. Find out more at: https://thetandd.com/news/local/ceo-flybar-not-coming-announcement-…
South Carolina State University will celebrate numerous recent achievements, including winning the HBCU National Championship, in a “Parade of…
News headlines that toy manufacturer Flybar, Inc. had purchased a building in Orangeburg are incorrect, project officials say.
