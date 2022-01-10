 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $39,900

  • Updated
3-bedroom 2 bath manufactured home with detached 2 car garage on large corner lot. Oversized eat in kitchen with island and large pantry. Formal dining area and large great room. Additional office/media room off laundry room. Plenty of room for family and friends. Needs a little TLC but could be a great first-time home or rental property.

