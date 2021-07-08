This is a cash sale only. This home is located on a great street and will need to be finished. The roof is brand new. Most of the structural repairs are done. Owner lives out of town and does not have labor to finish
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $39,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 28-year-old Denmark woman died after someone fired a weapon into the vehicle she was driving early Monday morning, according to Bamberg Coun…
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A 31-year-old Olar man is accused of killing a Denmark woman and injuring another person on Monday.
A Cope man was shot to death early Friday morning near North, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
A collision near Orangeburg claimed the life of a 55-year-old Santee man on Thursday afternoon.
A 34-year-old mother was charged after officers found her vehicle with her child still inside, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public…
A person died early Sunday after a vehicle struck a tree in Orangeburg County, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A person died Thursday afternoon following a collision on U.S. Highway 301 in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. T…
UNCOVERED: Judges keep seats as complaints pile up; decisions still pending in matter involving local municipal judge
This story was produced in collaboration with two Uncovered partners, The News & Reporter of Chester and The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg.