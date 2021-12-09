"This property is being marketed occupied. The interior of the property cannot be accessed. The foreclosure has already been completed for this property. The purchaser is responsible for the eviction process. When viewing the property please do not disturb the occupant." The Seller is the USDA.
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $38,900
