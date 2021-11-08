3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $374,000

Nice 3B/2BA home situated on a little over 15 acres in Calhoun county. This home comes with updated kitchen and bathrooms, a pool, a hot tub, a fenced back yard, a large 30x60 shop with 3 bays and an additional 12x24 storage building! What more could you want? This is a must see property.
