3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $349,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION- READY APRIL 2023!! A gracious porch welcomes guests into the Saluda. The first floor features a flex room and large kitchen with full pantry opening to the dining and family room. The owners suite is also on the 1st floor and tucked away at the rear of the home for maximum privacy. Two bedrooms upstairs with full bath and loft are perfect for overnight guests or children. This home has tons of storage -workshop space in the garage, under stairs, & multiple closets throughout.