3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $329,900

  • Updated
NEW CONSTRUCTION- READY APRIL 2023! The split floorplan of the Alexander offers open main living along with privacy of the luxurious owners suite in the back of the home. Spacious family room opens up to beautiful chefstyle kitchen complete with large island and stainless appliances. Two additional bedrooms are found in the front of the home with second bath between. Privately nestled away sizeable flex room with closet could serve as fourth bedroom, home office or gym.

