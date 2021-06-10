Recently Renovated Large and Spacious 3BR/3.5 BA Brick Ranch-Style Home on Attractive 1.88 Acre Lot w/Beautiful Front Yard and Lots of Natural Rear Wooded Privacy!! Home Boasts a Brand New Roof, Foyer Entry, Fresh Paint and Refinished Flooring, Parlor-Style Sitting Room or Den, Formal Dining Room, Large E-In Style Kitchen w/Great Room Layout and FP, New Granite Countertops Plus Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Master Suite w/Private Sitting Room or Office, Two Additional Bedrooms Each One w/Its Own Bathroom, Attached 2-Car Side Entry Garage w/Wrap Around Semi-Circle Driveway Plus a Large Rear Deck for Relaxation!! Come See This Lovely Home and Very Pleasing Setting and Make This One Yours!! Call Now!! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $325,000
A person was shot and killed near Branchville on Wednesday afternoon, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Orangeburg County
The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a stolen truck died in a crash after fleeing law enforcement in a two-county chase on M…
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies spent most of Tuesday searching for an armed robbery suspect, according to Maj. Rene Williams.
A 42-year-old Norway man has been identified as the person who died after a truck crashed into a tree on Monday morning. That followed a two-c…
A 32-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of pistol-whipping a person who refused to give him a ride and money, according to warrants.
Benedict College on Sunday announced the death of football player Marlon Black.
ISLANDTON, S.C. — A mother and son from a prominent South Carolina legal family were found shot and killed on their family's land, and authori…
ORANGEBURG – Orangeburg County has several ongoing projects, all in different stages and with different expected completion dates.