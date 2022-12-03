 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $319,900

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $319,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION- EXPECTED COMPLETION IN APRIL 2023. The split floor plan of the Berkeley smartly situates the owner's suite on the opposite side of the home from the other bedrooms, giving you more privacy for your quiet retreat. Treat yourself to a spa-like experience with the en suite bathroom's soaking tub, and the valued features of dual vanities, linen closet, and private water closet. The open concept allow you to see what's happening in the great room when you're working in the kitchen.

