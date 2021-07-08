 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $29,150

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $29,150

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $29,150

Investor delight! Three-bedroom, one bath home located in heart of Orangeburg. Kitchen, dining room, living room with a fireplace. Come take a look and make your offer today

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News