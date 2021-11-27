3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $279,900

BRAND NEW GATED COMMUNITY SUBDIVISION IN ORANGEBURG! THE PALMS SUBDIVISION! THIS SUBDIVISION IS INSIDE CITY OF ORANGEBURG NEAR 1-26 AND OFF THE COLUMBIA RD. THIS IS A 3 BEDROOMS & 2 BATHROOMS ONE STORY OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/ BONUS ROOM! ALOT OF UPGRADES. THIS HOME WILL BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF YEAR. FOR REALTORS/AGENTS NOT IN THE MLS, PLEASE GO TO WWW.PARAGONREALTYSC.COM FOR A COPY OF MLS LISTING INFO.