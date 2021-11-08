3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $274,990

Hidden equestrian dream nestled on 5 acres! This beautiful custom built home offers more privacy than you can imagine. With a wraparound back porch and custom woodwork throughout, you will want to spend every minute outside. Outside, you will also find a 20x40 five car garage with two roll up doors (12' by 13', and 9' by 10'.) A gorgeous area for a fenced in garden spot that offers limitless possibilities is right in your backyard. As you make your way inside, you will be greeted with a very open floor plan that offers plenty of natural light. The large master suite upstairs offers great walk in closets as well as a gorgeous clawfoot tub and shower combo. Don't hesitate and lose your chance to check out this country dream! Schedule your showing today!