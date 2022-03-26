3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $270,000

This is a new construction located off Oakwood Dr. Orangeburg. This property is pre-sold
A 32-year-old Bowman man is accused of impregnating a 12-year-old.
A woman says a male broke into her Santee motel room, held her at gunpoint, raped her twice and robbed her, according to an Orangeburg County …
A 42-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of shooting at two boys – ages 9 and 11 – riding bicycles.
A 63-year-old Eutawville man is accused of trying to kill a man who was driving his ex-girlfriend around in a golf cart.
Former Bamberg County Councilman Kerry Trent Kinard has completed the prison sentence for his federal gun charge. Now he must face state charges.
Investigators are seeking a “potential suspect” in the March 6 shooting death of 47-year-old John Henry Butler at his 2030 Russell Street home…
Two convicted felons are accused of killing 47-year-old John Henry Butler on March 6, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety warrants.
Orangeburg County School District's sole charter school is ending its 10-year affiliation with the district effective June 30.
Orangeburg County
Shauntina Latresse Benson-Colon knows about overcoming adversity to be able to fulfill life-changing goals because she’s done it as the mother…
