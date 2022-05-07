3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $265,000

Must see this Fabulous New Construction in a peaceful neighborhood. Features 3 bed/2bath home on a .8 acre lot. Walk thru the front door to a spacious Great Room with a vaulted ceiling looking into dining area and Kitchen with granite counter tops, pantry, stove/oven. Spacious Master BR with trey ceilings, bathroom with 2 sinks. All other ceilings are 9 ft. Oversized double garage. Pick out your colors floors etc. if you act now.