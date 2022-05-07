 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $265,000

Must see this Fabulous New Construction in a peaceful neighborhood. Features 3 bed/2bath home on a .8 acre lot. Walk thru the front door to a spacious Great Room with a vaulted ceiling looking into dining area and Kitchen with granite counter tops, pantry, stove/oven. Spacious Master BR with trey ceilings, bathroom with 2 sinks. All other ceilings are 9 ft. Oversized double garage. Pick out your colors floors etc. if you act now.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two shot at pub, report says

Two shot at pub, report says

Two men were shot at an Orangeburg pub just after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

1 dead after Bamberg fire

1 dead after Bamberg fire

Firefighters discovered a man’s body while putting out a fire at a Bamberg home on Monday afternoon, according to Bamberg Fire Chief Gary Williams.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News