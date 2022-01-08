3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $261,900

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 25-year-old man is accused of killing five beagles and trying to kill a rabbit hunter in Neeses, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Of…
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A 19-year-old Orangeburg man has been identified as the person who was shot to death on Dec. 27 in Cordova.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Saturday night fire temporarily shuttered Captain D’s, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Lt. Anthony Robinson.
Francies Harvey likes a little lemon with her hot tea. She’s got a big one now.
Strong winds wreaked havoc early Monday morning, downing trees and causing structural damage in isolated spots in The T&D Region.
ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Alton Jermaine Hair Jr., 19, of 3468 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 3, 20…
A vehicle fire damaged Captain D’s at Broughton and Fischer streets on Saturday night.
COLUMBIA — Yet more earthquakes have struck near South Carolina's capital city, the ninth and tenth in a series of rumblings that have caused …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.