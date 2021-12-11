3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $261,760

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 22-year-old Orangeburg woman pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to a felony.
A 38-year-old Orangeburg man was shot multiple times in his car in the Cope area, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
The Orangeburg County Christmas Parade will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
Despite the challenges of the semester, South Carolina State University continues its efforts to increase enrollment, review academic programs…
South Carolina State University alumna Dr. Tia Jones was named the 2022 South Carolina Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year by the South…
Things to know today: British court opens door to Julian Assange extradition to U.S.; NFL Pro Bowler, champion dies at 33; plus, the weekend weather forecast.
BAMBERG – An 18-hole golf course has reopened under new ownership.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.