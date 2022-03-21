3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $259,900

3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home in Huntington. This well Maintained Home offers a Spacious Kitchen with Casual Dining, Formal Dining, & Family Room featuring Vaulted, Beamed Ceiling and Fireplace, PLUS a potential Wet Bar (hard plumbed). Roomy Owner Suite offers Walk in Tub, with Shower, and Walk in Closet. Additional Bedrooms are joined by Full Bath. Guest 1/2 Bath Too! Nicely Landscaped, with irrigation system, Large Deck, Storage Shed,and Partially Fenced Yard.