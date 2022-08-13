 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $259,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $259,000

Beautiful new construction in the highly sought after Laurel Hill subdivision. Home features include: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with at 155 square foot front porch, 120 square foot covered porch, and a 403 square foot garage. Builder is S&S Construction.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man shot in Vance

Man shot in Vance

A man was shot in Vance on Monday night, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Danley out as SC State AD

Danley out as SC State AD

South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers announced Tuesday the termination of Director of Athletics Stacy Danley, effective…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News