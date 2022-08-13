Beautiful new construction in the highly sought after Laurel Hill subdivision. Home features include: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with at 155 square foot front porch, 120 square foot covered porch, and a 403 square foot garage. Builder is S&S Construction.
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $259,000
