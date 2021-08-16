3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $250,000

Owners are selling approximately 18 acres of land that once supported a farm filled with cows and horses and an active pond. As you enter the property beautiful mature trees welcome you. Owner is in the process of having the outer sheds and miscellaneous farm equipment removed which gives you more space to add your special touch. This land is being sold with a 1995 3br 2ba Mobile home and at present square footage or pond has not been verified so please verify square footage and pond.