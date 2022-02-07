Just Listed! If you are looking for a great property with loads of potential, this could be it! This home features 2285sqft of open living space, spacious rooms, and updated lighting throughout. This house sits on 3.97 acres that includes a 1368sqft second dwelling, with an open floor plan, power & water. This would make a great rec room, office, or possibly an apartment. If you love animals, there 's a place for them too! The Hoover Barn/w horse stables and washroom plus 3 pastures is perfect for the animal or outdoors lover. The Conex on sight has a multitude of uses in addition to providing additional storage. This house has a lot to offer and is Move-In-Ready but is being sold "As-Is." Won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $250,000
