3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $249,900

Let this warm cozy home fill your life with sunshine! This house sits on a large lot in a highly sought after neighborhood. The home features the owner's suite on the first floor with a huge walk-in closet! It displays a formal dining room and a gas fireplace! The large deck, hardwood floors, and spacious kitchen are a few of the attributes that make this home unique! There is a bonus area attached to a bedroom that could make the perfect office area or playroom. Property owned by listing agent.

