Gorgeous 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Nestled in a Cul de sac, with 1.5 acres in Green Acres! Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Flooring, Spacious Kitchen with Custom Butcher Block Counters, Stainless Appliances, Bar, and Plenty of Storage. The Dining Area features a Shiplap Accent Wall and opens onto a Large Deck Overlooking the Inground Pool and Patio. Fenced Back Yard with Storage Shed and Plenty of Room to Play! A Must See! Schedule your private Tour Today!
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $242,500
A 14-year-old Orangeburg resident has been identified as the driver killed in Wednesday afternoon’s collision.
One person died Wednesday afternoon when a truck ran into a car near the same location where two people died last month.
Orangeburg teen drove stolen truck in fatal crash, police say; reports detail pursuit of 14-year-old
The 14-year-old who died in Wednesday afternoon’s collision was driving a truck that was reported stolen, according to the Orangeburg Departme…
A North man is facing his second charge of injuring a child.
A 47-year-old man was shot to death at his Orangeburg home on Sunday evening.
A late-night drug run turned into a quadruple homicide, according to murder suspect Derrick Warren Coleman.
This story was produced in collaboration with The Kingstree News, an Uncovered partner.
A 26-year-old Elloree man died in a single-car crash a few miles outside of Cameron early Sunday morning.
Former South Carolina State men’s basketball coach Murray Garvin has filed a lawsuit against the university at its athletics director, Stacy Danely.