3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $242,500

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $242,500

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Nestled in a Cul de sac, with 1.5 acres in Green Acres! Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Flooring, Spacious Kitchen with Custom Butcher Block Counters, Stainless Appliances, Bar, and Plenty of Storage. The Dining Area features a Shiplap Accent Wall and opens onto a Large Deck Overlooking the Inground Pool and Patio. Fenced Back Yard with Storage Shed and Plenty of Room to Play! A Must See! Schedule your private Tour Today!

