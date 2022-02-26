3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $240,000

Amazing proposed new construction opportunity in Orangeburg, SC. This new construction 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath 1642 sqft home. Living room area is massive. kitchen has an eat in bar area. A MUST SEE!!! Comes with attached, front load, two car garage!Don’t miss this Amazing opportunity!
