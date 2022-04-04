3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $239,900

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Nestled in a Cul de sac, with 1.5 acres in Green Acres! Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Flooring, Spacious Kitchen with Custom Butcher Block Counters, Bar, and Plenty of Storage. The Dining Area features a Shiplap Accent Wall and opens onto a Large Deck Overlooking the Inground Pool and Patio. Fenced Back Yard with Storage Shed and Plenty of Room to Play! A Must See! Schedule your private Tour Today!