3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $237,999

This beauty is a lovely ranch style home with an extra large master bathroom. It has a double vanity and all the extras. This home comes complete with a sunroom and a nice size back porch, however it does not stop there. There are two large workshops in the back yard for extra storage or a mancave of your dreams. This home is definitely a must see on your tour of homes.

