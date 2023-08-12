New Construction Home in Orangeburg! This home is one story fully brick 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms 1200 sq.ft, raised slab foundation, high ceilings, Front porch, Back Deck, Hardwood floors in open area, high ceilings, Updated Light Fixtures, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, City Water, Large Lot and No HOA. This is a great home for yourself or your family!