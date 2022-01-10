 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $234,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $234,000

Beautiful home located on over a half an acre in the highly sought after Laurel Hill Neighborhood close to shopping, golf course, and schools. This home offers a large living area with brick fireplace, sizable kitchen that leads to a back deck, and a fenced in back yard with storage building. Stylish curb appeal grabs your attention immediately with a large front yard, very nice landscaping, and a paved driveway. This home will not last long, come make it yours today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News