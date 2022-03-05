3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $232,500

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in the Laurel Hill community! The kitchen features beautiful cabinets with granite counters, bluetooth surround sound and recessed lighting. The owners suite features a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. On the other wing of the home, there are two bedrooms, one full bath, and ample closet space. This property includes a patio, attached garage, and a fenced in backyard with an outbuilding. This is the perfect place to call home!