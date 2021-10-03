Horse friendly property in the country! Almost 4 with 3 pastures, Hoover barn with stalls, and wash room. Property comes with another dwelling that can be used as an in law suite, man cave, or many others that already has electric and plumbing. Open floor plan, large rooms, and move in ready. Bring your animals or just enjoy the acreage for privacy. Tax Map # 0141-00-02-007 conveys.
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $224,000
