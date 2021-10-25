 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $219,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $219,000

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $219,000

Welcome to 1565 Sifly Road! This home sits on a large double lot and is approximately 1898 square feet. Consisting of 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, this home is spacious and beautiful! Recently new carpet installed throughout the home. There is a large fenced in backyard with storage shed. This home is located 5 minutes from I-26.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News