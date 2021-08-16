 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $217,500

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $217,500

3 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $217,500

DRASTIC PRICE REDUCTION! Sophisticated Style on Fairway, minutes from Country Club of Orangeburg. Natural light pours in the Pella windows showcasing the Gleaming Hardwood Floors. This home offers a Modern sense of Style and an inviting floor plan. The fenced Back Yard features an amazing Deck complete with Gazebo, perfect for entertaining, wired for sound and accented with landscape lighting. Beautifully landscaped with sprinkler system front and back. Schedule a visit today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News